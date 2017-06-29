Florida Keys News
Thursday, June 29, 2017
County denies housing project
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

The Monroe County Planning Commission rejected another workforce housing project, this time in Key Largo. 

This is the second worker housing project the commission denied in the past four months. In March, the Planning Commission said no to a 160-unit worker housing project on Summerland Key.

Approval of the Key Largo project failed by one vote on Wednesday. A su...

