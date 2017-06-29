Report: Woman choked dog to death
MARATHON — A 61-year-old woman accused of killing a 12-year-old chihuahua after it bit her hand was arrested Tuesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Alice Evans, of Marathon, was charged with third-degree felony animal cruelty.
The Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals notified the Sheriff’s...
