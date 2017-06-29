Thursday, June 29, 2017
KEY WEST
Children's summer reading program continues

The Key West Library’s Summer Reading program for children continues with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm on Saturday, July 1, at 1 p.m., followed by the Turtle Hospital and Key West Aquarium on July 8. 

All participants are encouraged to pick up a reading log during the week to turn in for prizes.

For information, call the library at 3...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.